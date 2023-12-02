Virtual Tourist 12/01/23

News/Musings

​

You may have noticed the logo of the website has changed! I kept seeing deals on writer logos and decided mine needed a refresh. Something less busy. Did it myself. I shared some working models in FB. I thought I had mentioned it on the blog, too, but I was WRONG! 😱 I also forgot to update the newsletter logo header.

I’ve got everything so together. NOT. 😝

​

Writing News

Haven’t heard from my editor, so no news to report on The Music of Death Blues and the prequel short The Prince and Dai. Unlike last time, I am not setting up anything related to them until I get those edits back, aside from general things.

I cut things way too close last time and gave myself a ton of unnecessary stress. So, I am going to practice being patient this time around before setting stuff up. Lol. We’ll see how that goes.

Here’s the current blurb for The Music of Death Blues:

A suicide that wasn’t. Racial prejudice pushing a murder to be swept under the rug. Can Daiyu Wu throw back the covers to reveal the killer?

Dallas, TX, 1930. Daiyu Wu resigned herself to life inevitably returning to normal after having dipped her toes into pursuing justice. But a new case falls onto her lap when she hears screeching tires and a woman calling out in pain. The older lady is wary of her offer to help, but Daiyu knows people aren’t kidnapped off the street just to be set free again—something terrible is coming.

As Daiyu feared, things take a turn for the worse—the rescued woman’s youngest son committed suicide. But for a kidnapping and a suicide to occur to the same family on the same day smells of deviltry, but the police can’t be bothered to investigate—so Daiyu has no choice but to get involved or risk allowing a killer to run free.

Can Daiyu and her friends unravel what’s really going on before the murder is closed forever?

The Secret Aftermath – Book 2 of the Discoveries of Julia Xero is now at 20,000 words! That’s equal to about 1/4 of a book. Hoping to up the word count rate per week as I am still trying to meet my two books a-year goal. Whee!

I’m also trying a new marketing strategy using Teasers with neat backgrounds. Since most of my paid ad efforts always seem to bomb, I’m trying to find free/mostly free alternatives.

Here’s a sample of one for In the Service of Samurai—my ya Japanese fantasy novel.

Make sure to follow me on FB, Instagram, or Pinterest if you’d like to see them as I roll them out. 🙂