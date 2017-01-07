2017 Appearance Schedule

Greetings, all!
Figured I would share my tentative 2017 Attendance Schedule with you. 🙂
October 20-22, 2017 DallasComic Con Fan Days in Irving, TX
Sep 22-24, 2017 FenCon in Irving, TX
Aug 17-20, 2017 Animefest in Dallas, TX
July 28-30, 2017 ArmadilloCon in Austin, TX
June 23-25, 2017 SoonerCon in Midwest City, OK
June 8-11, 2017 A-kon in Fort Worth, TX
May 5-7, 2017 WHOFest in Dallas, TX
March 31 – Apr 2, 2017 Fan Expo Dallas in Dallas, TX
March 16-19, 2017 All-Con 2016 in Dallas, TX
February 10-12, 2017 ConDFW in Fort Worth, TX
Hope to see you there!
P.S. All but ArmadilloCon will also include ChibiChains! Hoping she’ll do her new logo reveal soon!