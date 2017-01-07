2017 Appearance Schedule

Greetings, all!

Figured I would share my tentative 2017 Attendance Schedule with you. 🙂

October 20-22, 2017 DallasComic Con Fan Days in Irving, TX

Sep 22-24, 2017 FenCon in Irving, TX

Aug 17-20, 2017 Animefest in Dallas, TX

July 28-30, 2017 ArmadilloCon in Austin, TX

June 23-25, 2017 SoonerCon in Midwest City, OK

June 8-11, 2017 A-kon in Fort Worth, TX

May 5-7, 2017 WHOFest in Dallas, TX

March 31 – Apr 2, 2017 Fan Expo Dallas in Dallas, TX

March 16-19, 2017 All-Con 2016 in Dallas, TX

February 10-12, 2017 ConDFW in Fort Worth, TX

Hope to see you there!

P.S. All but ArmadilloCon will also include ChibiChains! Hoping she’ll do her new logo reveal soon!