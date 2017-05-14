Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 5/14/17

Morning!
Happy Mother’s Day!
Dishonored 2
View from the top of the sanctuary building on the small island outside the city.
Isn’t that gorgeous?!
Odd looking flower, no?
Maintenance man – he’s seen things they are trying to keep quiet.
Love those windows!
Bad things have happened here…
The poor man has been experimented on. He has a lot of answers.
A shutter in the kitchen close to the water. This way leads to a partially sunken boat and some goodies.
Disquieting view
A storm is coming.
Have an awesome Sunday!