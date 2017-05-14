Virtual Tourist – Dishonored 2 5/14/17

Morning!

Happy Mother’s Day!

Dishonored 2

View from the top of the sanctuary building on the small island outside the city.

Isn’t that gorgeous?!

Odd looking flower, no?

Maintenance man – he’s seen things they are trying to keep quiet.

Love those windows!

Bad things have happened here…

The poor man has been experimented on. He has a lot of answers.

A shutter in the kitchen close to the water. This way leads to a partially sunken boat and some goodies.

Disquieting view

A storm is coming.

Have an awesome Sunday!