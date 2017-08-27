Virtual Tourist – Secret World Legends 8/27/17

Morning!

Things eased up a little this week at the day job, but I felt crappy on Friday, so no movie review… Again. So here’s a quick one.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – (Rated R – mostly for language and graphic violence – so definitely NOT for younger kids). Excellent stunt work and they even had some really fun and fresh ideas in several spots. When the two guys meet for the 1st time face to face – awesome! Then when AAA complains to the bartender at the outside bar, more super awesomeness appears! The movie was a ton of fun, and the soundtrack totally rocked! Rating: 3.75 out of 5 (Hubby’s rating: Pay Full Price to See Again!)

Secret World Legends

View at the top of the central tree. A lot of energy and light float around it.

Too weird not to take a picture of. Man of gold? Behind him is a portal leading to another location on Earth.

Other locations on Earth and their portals.

The other side of one of the portals. Hello, New England!

We’ve arrived at Kingsmouth Town. The glowing area is a spawn point.

This fellow fills you on what is going on around here. It isn’t good. Major paranormal stuff is going down!

The Sheriff – one of the few survivors in town after the fog rolled in. They’ve fortified the police station until more substantial help comes.

View of Kingsmouth Bay. Zombies and worse roaming everywhere.

The view when looking to the left of the bay.

