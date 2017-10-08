Morning!

Yep, I fell off the face of the Earth again. 🙁 Peeps who go to conventions know I’m alive, but online wise, I’ve somewhat disappeared. Too much stuff going on in RL both in and out of work. Ugh!

Movie – Blade Runner 2049 – a gorgeous film with a so-so script. It’s been 30+ years, everything would NOT look the same. Fashion and objects would have changed. And if you have a set of replicants that must obey commands, why would you give them an apartment and pay them? But it was pretty!

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Such a lovely culdesac, no?

Cozy little bedroom. Lots of unique touches.

The kid fishing in the fountain is so cute! Though this fountain obviously needs some maintenance love. Poor thing.

Uhm, no, nothing creepy about this place. lol.

Oh, how awesome is that! Lovely plane.

Hidden launch pad. Definitely no neighbors!

Do love this machine. So cool!

The pilot of said craft. He’s taken some definite damage for the cause.

The boss is still acting a little shifty and is on my radar.

Let’s keep all the people in Puerto Rico, Mexico, California, Las Vegas, and more in our thoughts and prayers. It’s been a rough couple of months for a lot of people out there!