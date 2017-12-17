Virtual Tourist – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 12/17/17

Morning!

Chaos continues! Hope you’re having a great weekend!

Mini-Movie Review – The Shape of Water

The opening scene is super awesome. This is a cute fairy tale, but IT IS NOT FOR KIDS! I can’t emphasize this enough. This movie is for adults. There are lots of great performances. It’s a sleepy little tale, but very poignant.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

One of the problems with what was supposed to be an aug paradise.

Heading to some of the restricted levels as I search for the man who created this place.

Sneaking around looking for ways up.

The man being blamed for a lot of the terrorist action in the world. He is an avid aug supporter. He doesn’t look like he’s doing so well. His dreams have been rotted from within and without, but others not so altruistic.

He’s a broken man. He’s not realized the depths of the betrayals visited upon him quite yet.

Well educated, driven, and yet even he has been played.

The skeleton of dreams never to be realized.

I so love the attention to detail!

Jensen has ferreted some of the truth. Time to bail from Hell.

There will be a reckoning.

Have a great week!