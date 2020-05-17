Virtual Tourist – Assassin’s Creed – Origins 5/17/20

Morning!

Tomorrow, I go back into the office for the day job after working from home for over a month and a half. I’ve got mixed feelings about it since there’s so much about Covid-19 we do not understand. It should be an adventure! 😛

Assassin’s Creed – Origins

They really did some amazing work on this first tomb.

Is that a possible way out? The torches have another use, they burn off spiderwebs. Such a neat touch!

Freedom! Isn’t the column work, gorgeous?

Bayek runs into an old friend.

Take a note of the cool shields and weapons. They have a large variety to choose from as well as rare and legend categories.

You start with a trusty steed – a camel! Harder to drive in town than in the desert. 😛 I dubbed him ‘Roach’ – lol. Look at all that sand!

My first look at Bayek’s home town – Siwa.

Dreadful things have happened in the village over the last year. Sinister dealings at the temple. Note the mysterious orb. (And that gorgeous tile work!) 😛

Please take care out there. A lot of stuff has gone back to ‘normal’ but the disease is still going strong. If we relax too much too soon, the numbers will reach new daily highs. Stay strong and stay safe!

