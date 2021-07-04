Black Jade Blog Book Tour and more!
Several things to share this week, ya’ll!
Black Jade Book Tour July 12-July 18, 2021
Yep, now that Black Jade has been released, we’re going to have a blog book tour! This has been put together by the great folks at Great Escapes Virtual Book Tours!
The Url with all the details is here.
BLACK JADE TOUR PARTICIPANTS
July 12 – Novels Alive – AUTHOR INTERVIEW
July 12 – Ruff Drafts – SPOTLIGHT
July 13 – Baroness’ Book Trove – CHARACTER INTERVIEW
July 13 – Celticlady’s Reviews – SPOTLIGHT
July 14 – Literary Gold – SPOTLIGHT
July 14 – Sapphyria’s Book Reviews – SPOTLIGHT
July 15 – Cozy Up With Kathy – REVIEW, AUTHOR INTERVIEW
July 15 – FUONLYKNEW – SPOTLIGHT
July 16 – Maureen’s Musings – SPOTLIGHT
July 16 – MJB Reviewers – SPOTLIGHT
July 17 – Here’s How It Happened – REVIEW
July 17 – Escape With Dollycas Into A Good Book – SPOTLIGHT
July 18 – I Read What You Write – AUTHOR INTERVIEW
July 18 – #BRVL Book Review Virginia Lee Blog – SPOTLIGHT
They will also be doing a contest during the tour for two free copies of the book!
Black Jade Book Trailer!
I outsourced this just to get one out there. I am hoping to do a different version down the road. But Megapro_aqsa over at Fiverr did a great job getting the gist of the novel to come through despite the historical setting.
Black Jade Audiobook Sample!
Last but not least is a video that includes the Audiobook sample! (Figured it would make it more fun!)
Happy 4th of July!
