Mind Sieve 03/11/22

Could an old-fashioned ballgown be used to commit murder?

Daiyu Wu believes there’s been a murder by arsenic poisoning. But being blind, Chinese, and living in Dallas in 1930 carries many impediments. Add in the fact the police aren’t aware of any foul play, and her job becomes doubly hard.

With the help of her confidant, Jacques, Dai sets out to find who has been murdered. And, if possible, who committed the foul deed. But there are many obstacles in her path—a spoiled popinjay, his jealous self-appointed girlfriend, and Dai’s overprotective parents. Can she and Jacques avoid all the hurdles and get to the truth before it’s too late?

A Daiyu Wu Mystery – Book 1

