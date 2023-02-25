Virtual Tourist 02/24/23

News/Musings

2023 still wants to be the Year of Chaos! Boo!

Just when I thought I was getting my schedule for the year under wraps and patting myself on the back for finishing The Secret Humankind and eager to get started on Book 3 of the Daiyu Wu Mysteries, I hit a speed bump.

It seems that expectations for new urban fantasy titles have changed. My manuscript doesn’t check off all the now-expected buckets. People want fresh content even as they also want the same-old-same-old. Currently, kick-bun sassy heroines with novels in first person for urban fantasy are the thing. My poor main character has no combat training, is a loner fighting against her loner nature, and has no sass. So now I need to decide if I want to rework the whole thing to fit market trends or keep it as is. 😣

Do you have a preference in the type of urban fantasy you read, if you read the genre at all? I’d love to hear your thoughts!

One lucky thing is that whichever way I go, it won’t affect the prequel short! Yay! It’s already on the queue for the crit group, and then it will be off to the editor. So one thing is on track. Woohoo!