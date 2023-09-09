Virtual Tourist 09/08/23

News/Musings

​

I don’t think I mentioned it, but I had a test to measure my leg bones to see if one was shorter than the other. Despite making progress with the chiropractor, I’d noticed I kept sliding back so it had to be something gumming up the works! And yep, one leg bone is slightly shorter. So they’ve added the height to one of the orthotics. So far, so good! (Thank goodness!) 🥰

I guess the older we get, the more little things like this have a bigger effect that youth is no longer compensating for. DOH!

​

Writing News

I’ve hit 63K words on the first draft of The Death of Music Blues – less than 10K to go! Then I can start the first draft of the Discoveries of Julia Xero Book 2! I’m pumped to get started!

Well, it seems the magic of 50 Amazon reviews is a myth, but still so awesome to get there! Thanks to everyone who helped make it happen! 🎇✨🎆

I even broke the highest ranking number for SH again! Woot! Check it out!

I am back down into the 50,000 range, but it’s a miracle I caught it at just the right time to get that screenshot. 📷 I think Facebook Ads have been the difference this time around. Ad Cost vs. Revenue is coming out about even, but otherwise, it is definitely getting my name out there, so that’s awesome! I’m grateful for whatever I can get. 😍

As I’ve mentioned before, this business is NOT for the faint of heart. But I just keep plugging on. (I am rather stubborn.😱)