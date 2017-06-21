Picture Kaleidoscope – A-kon 2017

Greetings!

I haven’t done one of these in ages! Not that I haven’t been taking pictures, but with the madness that has been the day job for the last couple of years, I’ve not been able to keep up and repost them.

If you want to make sure not to miss any of my con pics, be sure to follow my Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or Google+ accounts as I do post them there as I take them.

A-kon 2017

The obligatory booth pic! A-kon moved to the Fort Worth Convention Center for 2017. So we were trying some new stuff to make the best use of the space as possible. 🙂

From Black Butler! Lord Phantomhive and Sebastian.

From Zelda Breath of the Wild. The bow looked awesome!

Had to take a pic of this. One of the dealers we see a lot came up with this creation! A Castiel Corset combo! Fab! (Can’t believe I don’t remember the shop name. *cry*)

Star from Star vs. The Force of Evil. Nice!

Black Cat and Lady Bug!

Koro Sensei! The costume was awesome! (His eyes lit up too!

One of the bad guys from My Hero Academia. Great job!

Gorgeous costume! So detailed!

He looked fantastic! Loved the bad attitude! lol.

Vulture Girl? She looked fab!

From the game Bloodborne! So many awesome costumes this year!

Could not get a pic of him from the front, but isn’t this fabulous?!?!

View from the back. Rocket propulsion and everything! Sweet!

And a blast from the past! Sho’nuff – Shogun of Harlem! So freaking awesome!

Can’t wait for next year! 🙂